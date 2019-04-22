Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 167 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

