Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 272.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 316 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 255 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 270 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 275 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

