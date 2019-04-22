RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 156.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,538 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $314.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

