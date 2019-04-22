Rialto Price Reaches $0.0406 on Exchanges (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00462962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.01097964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00204886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001550 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

