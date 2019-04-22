Reviewing WideOpenWest (WOW) and SoOum (SOUM)

SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SoOum has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.8% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoOum and WideOpenWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A WideOpenWest $1.15 billion 0.66 -$90.60 million $1.15 8.04

SoOum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WideOpenWest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SoOum and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A WideOpenWest 0 3 2 0 2.40

WideOpenWest has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than SoOum.

Profitability

This table compares SoOum and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoOum N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest -11.33% -24.96% 4.29%

Summary

WideOpenWest beats SoOum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoOum

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. It serves approximately 3.2 million home and business customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

