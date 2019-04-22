Reviewing Talos Energy (TALO) & The Competition

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is one of 176 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talos Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talos Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Talos Energy Competitors 2019 8275 11917 389 2.47

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 31.78% 5.25% 2.12% Talos Energy Competitors -7.30% 3.36% 4.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $891.29 million $221.54 million 10.86 Talos Energy Competitors $11.25 billion $810.67 million 13.37

Talos Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Talos Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

