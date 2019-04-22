Reviewing SBT Bancorp (SBTB) and MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SBT Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp 19.24% 11.92% 0.76% MutualFirst Financial 19.00% 10.62% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBT Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MutualFirst Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MutualFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBT Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.25 $4.11 million N/A N/A MutualFirst Financial $99.27 million 2.57 $18.86 million $2.43 12.18

MutualFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats SBT Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

