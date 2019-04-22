Reviewing Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NIMU) and CHF Solutions (CHFS)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -660.39% CHF Solutions -340.78% -185.30% -148.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

CHF Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given CHF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 553.07 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A CHF Solutions $5.00 million 0.49 -$17.03 million ($42.14) -0.09

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHF Solutions.

Summary

CHF Solutions beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

