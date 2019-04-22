Reviewing Magal Security Systems (MAGS) & Vislink Technologies (VISL)

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magal Security Systems and Vislink Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $92.60 million 1.32 $2.95 million N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $38.29 million 0.16 -$14.87 million ($0.31) -1.06

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Magal Security Systems and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems 3.18% 3.55% 2.60% Vislink Technologies -39.99% -52.54% -19.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magal Security Systems and Vislink Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats Vislink Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

