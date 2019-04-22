Reviewing Konami (KNMCY) & SAP (SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SAP pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

SAP has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAP and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 6 7 0 2.54 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP currently has a consensus target price of $116.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than Konami.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAP and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $29.18 billion 4.76 $4.82 billion $4.53 24.94 Konami $2.16 billion 2.73 $274.56 million N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Konami.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 16.44% 16.47% 9.40% Konami 12.47% 12.14% 8.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAP beats Konami on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. The company also provides SAP Leonardo, a system that combines design thinking services with intelligent technologies for business processes; SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent enterprises; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; and SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application. In addition, it offers SAP Fiori, an user experience interface; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management solutions that help organizations enhance the value of their workforce; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application for external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; and SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software. Further, the company provides SAP MaxAttention to turn ideas into value-based predictable outcomes; and SAP ActiveAttention program, a premium-level engagement solution to support smaller businesses. Additionally, it offers SAP Enterprise Support services that provides proactive, predictive, and preventive support for customers across hybrid landscapes; and SAP Preferred Success, which provides a bundle of prescriptive customer success activities for accelerated cloud adoption. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

