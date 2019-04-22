Reviewing Elbit Vision Systems (EVSNF) and Roper Technologies (ROP)

Elbit Vision Systems (OTCMKTS:EVSNF) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Elbit Vision Systems alerts:

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Elbit Vision Systems does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Elbit Vision Systems and Roper Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Vision Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Roper Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Roper Technologies has a consensus price target of $331.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Elbit Vision Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Vision Systems and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A Roper Technologies 18.19% 16.57% 8.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Elbit Vision Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elbit Vision Systems and Roper Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roper Technologies $5.19 billion 6.98 $944.40 million $11.81 29.61

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Vision Systems.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Elbit Vision Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Vision Systems Company Profile

Elbit Vision Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems worldwide. The company offers vision inspection systems, such as IQ-TEX for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of woven fabrics; and IQ-TEX Lite for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of knitted, non-woven, tire cord, film, metal, coated, and technical fabrics. Its vision inspection systems also include Broken Filaments Analyzer for the detection of broken filament defects in glass fabric; and On Loom Inspection, an automatic visual quality inspection system that monitors selected fabric types, such as carbon, tire cord, and other technical fabrics while weaving. The company also provides accessories comprising invisible ink or sticker marking units, alarm sets, IR ink for marking, and external connecting devices for marking and measuring, as well as services related to automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems. It sells its products through in-house sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Elbit Vision Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Vision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Vision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.