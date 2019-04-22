Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127,485 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $993.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Northcoast Research raised Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 21,250 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,084,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,361.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 27,953 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,416,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,335 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,853 shares of company stock worth $6,344,388 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/retirement-systems-of-alabama-trims-stake-in-aarons-inc-aan.html.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.