Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.15 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $701,370.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

