Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 60,755 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,927,000 after purchasing an additional 988,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,220,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,954,000 after purchasing an additional 868,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $161,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

