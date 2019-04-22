ResMed Inc. (RMD) Position Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Deutsche Bank upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $152,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,435,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,759 shares of company stock worth $7,723,835 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $100.01. 563,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,266. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

