Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE: FIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimate have been revised upward ahead of the company's first quarter release. It remains well positioned for growth backed by its attractive core business with a recurring revenue model, digitization, and several ongoing strategic initiatives. Strong capital position keeps the company well poised to undertake opportunistic expansion strategies. Further, the company's international exposure will support revenue growth. However, shares of Fidelity National have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company remains exposed to significant competition from new entrants. Also, its capital deployment activities seem to be unsustainable.”

4/12/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We continue our Fundamentals & Charts series, in which we look at our coverage universe periodically for an opportunity in names where the Fundamentals match up with the Technicals. We look this week at Overweight-rated FIS with a 12-month price target of $122. Fundamentally, we believe the company has the opportunity to accelerate revenue growth, improve margins and deleverage, which should have a positive impact on results and multiples. Technically, FIS recently broke out of its sideways channel. We previously focused on FIS for Fundamentals & Charts in December highlighting its sideways trend with our expectation for it to break out to the upside (Click Here for our Note).””

3/22/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Fidelity National Information Servcs was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.54 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $544,141.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 88,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $9,555,016.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,887 shares in the company, valued at $19,962,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

