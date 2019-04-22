Request Network Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bitbns and COSS. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00445280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.01070012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00202695 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001496 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request Network is request.network . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Koinex, DDEX, WazirX, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

