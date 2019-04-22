Renasant (RNST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.50 on Monday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

