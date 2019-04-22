Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Reliant Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 7,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

