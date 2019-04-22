Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $394,202.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $151.61 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

