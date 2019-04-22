Regent Investment Management LLC Has $722,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,026,000 after acquiring an additional 399,480 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.53. 158,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,300. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

