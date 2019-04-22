Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,812. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $299,663.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,974.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/regent-investment-management-llc-has-3-04-million-position-in-ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-anip.html.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.