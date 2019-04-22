Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Mylan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Mylan by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 724,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

