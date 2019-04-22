ReeCoin (REE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ReeCoin has a total market capitalization of $175,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.02282339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00475820 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009500 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026177 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin (REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev . The official website for ReeCoin is reecoin.tech

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.