Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2019 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/16/2019 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2019 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2019 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2019 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

3/26/2019 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2019 – Signature Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2019 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $126.38 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.11). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $325.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

