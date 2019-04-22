Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ):

4/18/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Domino's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. This can primarily be attributed to lower-than-expected top and bottom lines performance in the last-reported quarter. Notably, the fourth quarter marked the company’s respective 31th and 100th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, Domino's solid brand positioning might continue to bolster sales. Furthermore, efforts to accelerate presence in the high-growth international markets bode well. Domino's initiatives on the digital front, increased store count and focus on re-imaging are expected to drive performance. Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions, reflecting analysts concern regarding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

4/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.90 price target on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating and $305 price target on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) ahead of the release of 1Q19 (March) results on Wednesday, April 24 before the open.””

4/16/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

3/6/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $293.00 to $282.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $263.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/22/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

DPZ stock opened at $267.61 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.18 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.