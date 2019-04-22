Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

4/17/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 315 ($4.12).

4/9/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).

4/2/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/22/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/11/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 282.30 ($3.69). 4,740,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.