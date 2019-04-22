Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Komatsu (KMTUY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) recently:

4/17/2019 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

4/10/2019 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

4/2/2019 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

4/1/2019 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

3/19/2019 – Komatsu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

3/13/2019 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

2/26/2019 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2019 – Komatsu was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,613. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Komatsu Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.