Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

4/15/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $168.32 price target on the stock.

4/13/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

3/13/2019 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $191.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PXD stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 880.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $206,000. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

