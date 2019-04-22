Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Catalent (CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

4/15/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

4/4/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2019 – Catalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at First Analysis. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.38 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $143,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,853,371.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $2,303,676 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 189,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

