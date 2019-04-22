REBL Market Cap Hits $983,718.00 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One REBL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. REBL has a total market capitalization of $983,718.00 and $117.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REBL has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REBL

REBL was first traded on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,547,928 tokens. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

