Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 4,908.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLGY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Realogy by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,142,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,772,000 after buying an additional 2,689,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realogy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realogy by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 810,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

