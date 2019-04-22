RDL Financial Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

RDL Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,810,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,086,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,440.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,593,000 after purchasing an additional 999,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,761,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.17. 3,630,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,721. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $107.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2179 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

