Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

KSS opened at $70.37 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

