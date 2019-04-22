Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Consumer Discretionary SPDR alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $119.27 on Monday. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $119.76.

WARNING: “Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $444,000 Position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/raymond-james-trust-n-a-has-444000-position-in-consumer-discretionary-spdr-xly.html.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.