Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $299,000 Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 165,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,315,140.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,118,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/raymond-james-trust-n-a-has-299000-position-in-sei-investments-seic.html.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.