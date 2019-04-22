Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Dover Corp (DOV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,489,000 after buying an additional 288,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,788,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $2,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 64.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.03.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

