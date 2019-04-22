Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $40,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $61,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 335,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

