R1 RCM (RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.11.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 145.94% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 244.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 147,053 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $462,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $2,489,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 180,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.