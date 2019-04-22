Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) will post sales of $220.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.60 million. Quanex Building Products reported sales of $214.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year sales of $925.11 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $952.30 million, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $964.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,278. The stock has a market cap of $554.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

