QAD Inc. (QADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post $78.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $78.11 million. QAD reported sales of $86.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $331.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.66 million to $333.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $355.01 million, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $361.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.33%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $44,224.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,596,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,114,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,598,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,521,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,546 shares of company stock worth $3,281,141 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QAD by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QAD by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QAD by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

QADA opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $885.28 million, a P/E ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.26. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

