Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which will become the company’s operating company upon the consummation of the offering, is a premier value-oriented investment management firm with a record of investment excellence and exceptional client service. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

