Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $5.10 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider D William Kohli sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $113,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

