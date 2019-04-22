Purple Innovation (PRPL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 63.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 347.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

