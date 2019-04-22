Pulmatrix (PULM) Shares Up 5.8%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 575,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,740,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PULM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.92. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

