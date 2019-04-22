PROUD Money Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. PROUD Money has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PROUD Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, PROUD Money has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PROUD Money alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.02276066 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009347 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000298 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005388 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003798 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000700 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money . PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PROUD Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PROUD Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.