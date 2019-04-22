Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 32879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.95.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $49,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,308.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

