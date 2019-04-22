Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

