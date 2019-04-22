Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 414.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNX stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

