Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,176 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,225 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,790 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

